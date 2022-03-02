Betty L. McCoy-Aderhold

Betty was dearly loved by all her family and friends. She was the Rock of the family, always supportive and involved. She enjoyed her early years of Bunco Clubs & Bowling Leagues with the gals. She was an amazing cook and baker throughout her life and put all that knowledge to good use as head kitchen staff at Yost Elementary School for many years. She advocated volunteering and served on town boards. She thoroughly enjoyed going out dancing and had a passion for clothing and jewelry, always the sharpest dresser. After retirement, she served as a volunteer at Porter Hospital. The past 17 years she enjoyed her condo life wintering in Arizona and holding so many great relationships and activities with friends there. Her great sense of humor and funny story telling continued to the end of her life in a memory care unit. Even though she didn't realize it or remember day to day, she was still telling jokes, making friends, and touching lives.