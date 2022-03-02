Aug. 31, 1928 - Feb. 23, 2022
LOWELL, IN - Betty L. McCoy-Aderhold, age 93 of Lowell, IN passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in Michigan City, IN. She was born on August 31, 1928 in Gary, IN to Clyde and Florence (Johnson) Dixon.
Betty is survived by her husband, Carl W. Aderhold; sons: Russell D. (Pauline) McCoy, Douglas McCoy; daughter, Donna Ketchem; step-sons: Carl (Sue) Aderhold, Steve (Jean) Aderhold; brother, William (Nancy) Dixon; sister, Carol (Ron) Muskina; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Dixon; father, Clyde Dixon; first husband, Russell Lewis McCoy; son-in-law, Rory Allen Ketchem; daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and Terry Nelson; sisters: Claudine, Oleta, Patricia.
Betty was dearly loved by all her family and friends. She was the Rock of the family, always supportive and involved. She enjoyed her early years of Bunco Clubs & Bowling Leagues with the gals. She was an amazing cook and baker throughout her life and put all that knowledge to good use as head kitchen staff at Yost Elementary School for many years. She advocated volunteering and served on town boards. She thoroughly enjoyed going out dancing and had a passion for clothing and jewelry, always the sharpest dresser. After retirement, she served as a volunteer at Porter Hospital. The past 17 years she enjoyed her condo life wintering in Arizona and holding so many great relationships and activities with friends there. Her great sense of humor and funny story telling continued to the end of her life in a memory care unit. Even though she didn't realize it or remember day to day, she was still telling jokes, making friends, and touching lives.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to EDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.