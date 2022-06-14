March 18, 1932 - June 11, 2022

VALPARAISO - Betty L. McGinley, 90, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was born March 18, 1932 to Lambert and Alma (Pullins) Kneifel and graduated from Wanatah High School in 1950.

Betty was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, their Ruth Circle and Altar Guild. Her work history took her from Harvey's Sweetheart Apron Shop, to Russell Meyer's Laundry, to baking cakes for birthdays and weddings, styling hair, and finally serving as a caregiver in private homes. Membership at Banta Senior Center, playing board games with family, and any time spent with her family and friends were cherished moments.

On March 18, 1950, she married R. Dean McGinley who preceded her in death in 2008.

Survivors include their children: Raymond (Susan) McGinley of Noblesville, Eileen Yoder of Chesterton, Daryl (Connie) McGinley of Texas, Paul (Constance) McGinley of Texas, Michelle (Dean) Williamson of Valparaiso, Rene (Robert) Reich of Valparaiso; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine Stallard; son, Vernon McGinley; and two sons-in-law: David Yoder and Pat Stallard.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.