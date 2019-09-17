IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER & GREAT-GRANDMOTHER BETTY L. SPANIER ON HER 1ST BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God called you Home. We think of you everyday. We love and miss you dearly. Forever and always in our hearts, Jeff, Chris, Jeremy, Jessica, Giana and Jeremy Jr.
