CROWN POINT, IN - Betty Lou Austin, (nee Premus), age 89, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at her home on March 28, 2020. She grew up in Chicago Heights, IL and was a graduate of Bloom High School, class of 1948. Betty fell in love with and married Virgil C. Austin, of Benton, IL in 1951. The couple settled in Merrillville, IN, were they raised their two daughters Sandy and Patti. She was a dedicated and hard worker. Betty worked as the laboratory supervisor at Ross Clinic for many years before retiring. She was a devoted loving mother and was very proud of her family. She loved being a grandmother to her three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Betty loved the holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She loved golfing and after retirement, Betty and Virgil enjoyed traveling south in the winter to play golf. Betty was involved with two women's golf leagues at Scherwood Golf Course. She was an active member of Bethel Church.