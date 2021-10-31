HIGHLAND, IN - Betty Lou Bales (nee Howard), age 93, of Highland, IN passed away October 15, 2021 with her kids and family by her side.
After a 4-year stint at Inland Steel and a dedicated Girl Scout leader for 8 years, she started working at Plaza Lanes the day the doors opened in 1960. She pioneered the Plaza Lanes Jr League over 60 years ago, a league still ran today by her daughter Barbara. Betty also started the Thursday Afternoon Ladies League 40 years ago; in which she was still Secretary of until the Good Lord needed her. Betty was an avid bowler reaching Secretary of the year in Lake Suburban. Betty was also a 50+ member of Eastern Stars and also a life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 180 in Highland.
Betty follows her spouse of 53 years. Turner Eugene Bales, who entered into Heaven on August 26, 1999 at the age of 75. She leaves behind two wonderful children: Barbara Ann Ward and Timothy Eugene Bales (fiance Julie) as well as six grandchildren: Mike Ward (Kelly), Mitchel Ward, Mari Albanese (Mike), Michael Bales, Ashley Bales (Chet), Caitlyn Bales (Megan), and 11 great grandchildren: Andrew Ward, Joshua Ward, Anthony Ward, Erica Ward, Nathan Ward, Alecia Albanese, Christopher Albanese, Madison Bales, Buddy Wagner, Arianna Wagner, and Maddux; and many loving niece, nephews and wonderful cousins. She was also preceded in death by her parents Murny and Hazel Howard, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Irene Howard, and son-in-law Terry Ward.
Betty's interests of bowling, playing cards, and visiting whatever casino was near by was most enjoyable with family and friends. She was a strong-willed independent woman that lived for her family. She will be missed by many for years to come.
A funeral service will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue in Highland on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point. Friends may meet with the family on Monday at the funeral home from 2:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Paralyzed Vets or Wounded Warriors Project or Shriners Hospital for Children. www.fagenmiller.com