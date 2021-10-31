HIGHLAND, IN - Betty Lou Bales (nee Howard), age 93, of Highland, IN passed away October 15, 2021 with her kids and family by her side.

After a 4-year stint at Inland Steel and a dedicated Girl Scout leader for 8 years, she started working at Plaza Lanes the day the doors opened in 1960. She pioneered the Plaza Lanes Jr League over 60 years ago, a league still ran today by her daughter Barbara. Betty also started the Thursday Afternoon Ladies League 40 years ago; in which she was still Secretary of until the Good Lord needed her. Betty was an avid bowler reaching Secretary of the year in Lake Suburban. Betty was also a 50+ member of Eastern Stars and also a life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 180 in Highland.