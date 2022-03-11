Nov. 17, 1927 - March 4, 2022

HOBART, IN - Betty Lou Bartholomew, age 94, a lifelong resident of Hobart, IN, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Betty was born on November 17, 1927 in Hobart, IN to the late Leo and Fern Cope. Betty married Richard Bartholomew in 1948 and they spent 70 years together until his passing in 2018.

Betty was a member of the St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary since 1973 and was very proud of the 17,000 hours she served. She also worked in the hospital gift shop and was a member of the scholarship committee.

Betty was a dear mother to Diana Driscoll of Hobart, IN and formerly Walpole, MA; loving grandmother to Alison (Daniel) Zarrella of Las Vegas, NV and Jennifer Driscoll of Winchester, MA; proud great-grandmother to Audrey Zarrella; sister to Bill (late Sally) Cope and Cleo (Porter) Douglas; and aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband: Richard; parents: Leo and Fern Cope; brother: Carl Cope; and sisters-in-law: Sabra Cope and Sally Cope.

Cremation and arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Betty's favorite charity: the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (https:/suicidepreventionlifeline.orgonate)