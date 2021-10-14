Betty Lou (Blough) Ellis

March 11, 1927 — Oct. 8, 2021

Betty Lou (Blough) Ellis, age 94, died on Friday, October 8, 2021, with family by her side. She was born March 11, 1927, in New Paris, Indiana to Jennie Elizabeth (Hostetler) and Samuel Llewellyn Blough.

Betty graduated as valedictorian of New Paris High School and then completed a secretarial business program. She spent most of her career working at Salem Bank and Trust Company in Goshen, Indiana, where she was a mortgage loan officer.

On December 7, 1946, she married David L. Ellis, her devoted husband of 67 years. She lived in Goshen, Indiana after her marriage until 1982 before moving to Valparaiso, Indiana where she and her husband lived for 14 years. In 1996 Betty and her husband relocated to Madison, Wisconsin to be close to their daughter, grandchildren, and their families.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Ellis Weismer and son-in-law, Gary Weismer; grandson, Benjamin Weismer and wife, Ellen and their children, Nevaeh and Solomon Weismer; granddaughter, Jennika (Weismer) Finup and husband, Jeff and their children, Isla and Ian Finup; and a number of special nieces and nephews. Her mother, father, and sister, Peggy Rae Blough, preceded her in death.