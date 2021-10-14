Betty Lou (Blough) Ellis
March 11, 1927 — Oct. 8, 2021
Betty Lou (Blough) Ellis, age 94, died on Friday, October 8, 2021, with family by her side. She was born March 11, 1927, in New Paris, Indiana to Jennie Elizabeth (Hostetler) and Samuel Llewellyn Blough.
Betty graduated as valedictorian of New Paris High School and then completed a secretarial business program. She spent most of her career working at Salem Bank and Trust Company in Goshen, Indiana, where she was a mortgage loan officer.
On December 7, 1946, she married David L. Ellis, her devoted husband of 67 years. She lived in Goshen, Indiana after her marriage until 1982 before moving to Valparaiso, Indiana where she and her husband lived for 14 years. In 1996 Betty and her husband relocated to Madison, Wisconsin to be close to their daughter, grandchildren, and their families.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Ellis Weismer and son-in-law, Gary Weismer; grandson, Benjamin Weismer and wife, Ellen and their children, Nevaeh and Solomon Weismer; granddaughter, Jennika (Weismer) Finup and husband, Jeff and their children, Isla and Ian Finup; and a number of special nieces and nephews. Her mother, father, and sister, Peggy Rae Blough, preceded her in death.
Betty made numerous friends in the community and Wexford Village neighborhood who provided support which allowed her to remain in her own home up until the last three weeks of her life. The family would like to thank Interim Health Care, Age at Home, Brightstar, University of Wisconsin Hospital, Meriter Hospital, Four Winds Manor in Verona, and First United Methodist Church.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the second-floor chapel of First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI and will be available via live stream provided by the church.