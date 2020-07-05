× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORLAND PARK, IL/MARCO ISLAND, FL - Betty Lou Janusz (nee Janke), age 83, late of Orland Park and Marco Island, FL. Formerly of South Holland, Dolton and the Park Manor Neighborhood of Chicago. Devoted wife and best friend for 57 years of the late Thomas M. Janusz Sr.; beloved and extraordinary mother of Thomas M. Janusz Jr. and Lynn Ann Janusz; loving daughter of the late Louis A. and Bettie Janke; dear sister of Elaine (late Robert) Costello; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews; courageous woman of faith.

Founder and owner of the Thornridge Funeral Homes in Dolton/South Holland and Orland Park for over 47 years. A Licensed Funeral Director with 40 years of dedicated service. Past President of St. Jude the Apostle Woman's Club and member of Mt. Carmel H.S. Mother's Club. As an active member of St. Jude the Apostle Church and the local community, Betty Lou volunteered for many memorable church and social functions.