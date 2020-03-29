Betty Lou (Powell) Duncan

As a minister's wife for 59 years, she touched the lives of hundreds of parishioners, many of whom are still close friends to this day. She loved God with all of her heart, and her Christian legacy lives on in her family. Her beautiful and long-lasting marriage to Rev. Arlace Duncan is a further testament of who she was. Married on September 13, 1952, the two celebrated 67 years of marriage last September - a marriage built on everlasting love for each other and their Lord.