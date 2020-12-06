 Skip to main content
Betty Lou Swentzel

Nov. 26, 1923 - Nov. 17, 2020

FRANKFORT, IN - Betty Lou Swentzel, 96, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Wesley Manor in Frankfort. Betty Lou moved to Frankfort in 1988 from Highland, IN. She graduated from Washington High School in East Chicago. Betty Lou obtained bachelors and masters degrees-musicology from the University of Chicago. She taught in Indiana public schools and was a music lecturer.

Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.(Frankfort)

