Betty Luella McGowan

Betty Luella McGowan

Betty Luella McGowan

Sept. 8, 1937 — Jan. 8, 2021

MIDLAND, MI — Betty Luella McGowan, of Midland, Michigan, has passed. She was preceded in death by father, William Topper; mother, Bessie Topper, of Valparaiso; sisters, Donna Jorgensen-Van De Veer and Peggy Timmons; brother, John Thomas Topper; and grandson, Jacob Anderson. Married twice, preceded by Lee R. Anderson, of Valparaiso, and Lester B. McGowan, of Huntsville, AL.

She is survived by sons, James L. Anderson and Joseph L. Anderson; stepson, Randall Stephens; and stepdaughter, Jackie Turner. There are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of cremation service, donations to charity.

