MIDLAND, MI — Betty Luella McGowan, of Midland, Michigan, has passed. She was preceded in death by father, William Topper; mother, Bessie Topper, of Valparaiso; sisters, Donna Jorgensen-Van De Veer and Peggy Timmons; brother, John Thomas Topper; and grandson, Jacob Anderson. Married twice, preceded by Lee R. Anderson, of Valparaiso, and Lester B. McGowan, of Huntsville, AL.