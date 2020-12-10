HEBRON, IN - Betty M. (Bonnell) Klemz, age 95, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Peabody Smock Memory Enhancement Center in North Manchester. She left behind a legacy of love for God and family.
Betty Klemz is survived by her daughters: Judy Miller of Warsaw and Barbara Myers (Dave) of Fort Wayne; one daughter-in-law, Carol Klemz of Valparaiso. She has ten grandchildren: Dale, Shelley, Gena, Alex, Janette, Derek, Jamie, Adam, Joshua and Samantha. She has twenty-five great grandchildren. She truly loved each and everyone.
Betty was married to Edward (Mike) Klemz in 1945, who preceded her in death on December 10, 1995. Also preceded her in death were her parents, eleven brothers, a sister, and son.
A former resident of Hebron, Betty was born on May 9, 1925, to Stacy and Chloe Abbott Bonnell in Pulaski County. She graduated from Pulaski High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a member of the American Legion Woman's Auxiliary and of Hebron United Methodist Church. Betty volunteered as leader in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. Betty and Ed enjoyed square dancing in their leisure time. They founded the Wrong Way Square Dance Club in the basement of their home. After the group grew, they moved the club to the Hebron High School gymnasium. Betty worked as a clerk at a grocery store and as a cook at the Hebron Elementary School. "The children all loved her baking skills", stated her daughter, Judy. Her daughter, Barbara, said "I am truly grateful for a mother of faith and love of family". Betty and Ed were married for 50 years. When he used his carpentry skills for Habitat for Humanity, she would travel with him and cook for the crew. Their son, Michael, would say that they did everything together.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Betty's name to Peabody Smock Memory Enhancement Center in North Manchester.
Visit Betty's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.
