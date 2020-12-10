Betty M. (Bonnell) Klemz

A former resident of Hebron, Betty was born on May 9, 1925, to Stacy and Chloe Abbott Bonnell in Pulaski County. She graduated from Pulaski High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a member of the American Legion Woman's Auxiliary and of Hebron United Methodist Church. Betty volunteered as leader in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. Betty and Ed enjoyed square dancing in their leisure time. They founded the Wrong Way Square Dance Club in the basement of their home. After the group grew, they moved the club to the Hebron High School gymnasium. Betty worked as a clerk at a grocery store and as a cook at the Hebron Elementary School. "The children all loved her baking skills", stated her daughter, Judy. Her daughter, Barbara, said "I am truly grateful for a mother of faith and love of family". Betty and Ed were married for 50 years. When he used his carpentry skills for Habitat for Humanity, she would travel with him and cook for the crew. Their son, Michael, would say that they did everything together.