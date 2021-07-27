CHICAGO, IL - Betty M. Kohnke (nee Hunt), age 96. Late of the East Side. Passed away July 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Wallace Kohnke. Loving mother of Carol (Dominic) Rossi and Colette (Mike) Cryan. Cherished grandmother of Carrie (Jeremy Langel, fiance) and Patrick (Brittany) Robinson. Dearest great grandmother of Ian and Reese Robinson. Beloved sister of Dorothy (late Joseph) Levine and late Eleanor (late George) Kane and sister in law of Betty (late Roy) Lindmark, late Gladys (late Ed) Holtam, late Robert (late Ann) Kohnke. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Betty was a retired employee of the Marshall Field's Company and was awarded one of Field's Finest as well as a former employee of Illinois Bell. Betty was a longtime active parishioner of Annunciata Church. She loved animals, to garden, read, and play cards.

Visitation Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Our Lady of Nazareth Church (formerly Annunciata Church). Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the charity of your choice in Betty's name preferred. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com