CROWN POINT, IN - Betty M. Myers- Zelenak, age 97 of Crown Point; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Patty (Ed) Harold; two granddaughters: Katie (Dalton) Post, Sydney Harold; great granddaughter Abigail. Preceded in death by her husbands John Barnett, Joseph Myers, and George Zelenak; and her seven siblings.
Betty was a lifelong member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, where she was a very active member, helped with the Friday Fish Frys, and was a member of the Ladies Guild. She had also attended Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Betty was a graduate of Tolleston High School and a retired bookkeeper from several accounting agencies and the IRS.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday from 2:00-4:00 P.M. There will be a Rosary at 2:30 P.M. and a prayer service at 3:00 P.M. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 DIRECTLY from St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church (557 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville) with Rev. Andrew Summerson officiating. There will be visitation at the church 1/2 hour prior to services. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.
