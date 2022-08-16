May 30, 1926 - Aug. 13, 2022
VALPARAISO - Betty M. Nelson, 96, of Valparaiso, passed away on August 13, 2022. She was born on May 30, 1926, in Valparaiso, to Walter "Jerry" and Edna (Spencer) Meadows, who both preceded her in death. On December 24, 1946, in Valparaiso, she married Robert L. Nelson, who preceded her in death. She worked several years at Porter Memorial Hospital in medical records. Betty enjoyed many activities including crocheting, working puzzle books, feeding all her birds, and in her younger days square dancing and bowling with her husband. She was also a blood donor and volunteer of the American Red Cross.
She is survived by her daughter: Janet (Dave) Sanford of Valparaiso, and daughter-in-law Judy Nelson of Valparaiso. She is also survived by grandchildren: Brian and Eric (Nicole) and great-grandchildren: Colton, Marshall, Henry, and Elizabeth. Betty is preceded in death by her son Thomas and sister Charlene Asher.
A private family funeral will be held with Pastor Tom Clark officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross in Betty's memory.