VALPARAISO - Betty M. Nelson, 96, of Valparaiso, passed away on August 13, 2022. She was born on May 30, 1926, in Valparaiso, to Walter "Jerry" and Edna (Spencer) Meadows, who both preceded her in death. On December 24, 1946, in Valparaiso, she married Robert L. Nelson, who preceded her in death. She worked several years at Porter Memorial Hospital in medical records. Betty enjoyed many activities including crocheting, working puzzle books, feeding all her birds, and in her younger days square dancing and bowling with her husband. She was also a blood donor and volunteer of the American Red Cross.