Betty "Ma" Rhodes

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Betty Rhodes "Ma", age 78 of East Chicago passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Dyer Nursing and Rehab in Dyer. Survivors include three children, Vincent Tillotson, Wanda (Ferdinand) Smith and Tracy Rhodes; stepdaughter, Toni Thomas; five grandchildren, Talisa Tillotson, Ferdinand Smith II, Adrianna Smith, Lauryn Smith and Tiffany Cox; two brothers, Tommie Lee Phillips, Jr. and Ervin Phillips; one sister, Della Ray Phillips and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by husband, John W. Rhodes; son, Edwin Tillotson; parents, Odell and Tommie Lee Phillips; brothers, Eddie and Kim Phillips.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 11am at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service. Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Schererville. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Rhodes family during their time of loss.