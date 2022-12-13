Betty Mae (nee Kern) Greco

July 16, 1926 - Dec. 10, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Mae Greco (nee Kern), age 96, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Betty is survived by her two children: Vella (Kurt) Anderson & Michael (Michelle) Greco; granddaughter, Micayla Greco; step-grandchildren: Elise (Jeremie) Oelling & Joshua (Erin) Anderson; two step-great-grandchildren: Taelynn & Kiana Oelling; daughter-in-law, Joellyn Greco; sister-in-law, Lucille Bennett; brother-in-law, George Hopper; and her many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Michael J. Greco; son, Tony Greco; parents: Ivan & Vella Kern; sister, June Smitley; three sisters-in-law: Mabel Bunger, Theresa (Jim) DaPaoli, Mary Jane Hopper; and brother-in-law, Leonard (Loretta) Greco.
Betty was a faithful and active member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She was part of the choir, Rosary Sodality and volunteered her time making Christmas ornaments and crafts that were sold at their annual church bazaar. Betty loved birds, bird watching and learning all about them. She enjoyed daily crosswords and doing jigsaw puzzles with her granddaughter, Micayla. Betty was a longtime, avid Cubs fan and also liked Bears football. She loved to tend to her gardens and cook for her family. She would always host a weekly family dinner up until she was 92. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who was always there for her family.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Funeral Home with Deacon Robert Litavecz officiating. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Visit Betty's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.