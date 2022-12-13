Betty Mae (nee Kern) Greco

Betty was a faithful and active member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She was part of the choir, Rosary Sodality and volunteered her time making Christmas ornaments and crafts that were sold at their annual church bazaar. Betty loved birds, bird watching and learning all about them. She enjoyed daily crosswords and doing jigsaw puzzles with her granddaughter, Micayla. Betty was a longtime, avid Cubs fan and also liked Bears football. She loved to tend to her gardens and cook for her family. She would always host a weekly family dinner up until she was 92. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who was always there for her family.