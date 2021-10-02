Betty Murray-Wrann

March 14, 1929 - Sep. 30, 2021

DEMOTTE, IN - Betty Murray-Wrann, age 92, of DeMotte, IN passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.

Betty was born on March 14, 1929 in East Chicago, IN. She is the daughter of Ernest and Leanore (Gauthier) Ellingsen. Betty is a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1947. She married Lawrence "Bill" Murray on August 27, 1949 and he preceded her in death. Betty later married Anthony Wrann and he also preceded her in death.

Betty was a realtor with Coldwell Banker. She is a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. She taught dancing at Betty's Tiny Tots in Griffith, was a volunteer with the USO, enjoyed sewing, cooking, dancing and singing. She especially loved being with family.

Betty is survived by her children: Karyn (Tom) Fish of Bradenton, FL; Terri Murray of Glendale, CA; Larry (Sherri) Murray of Crown Point, IN; Patti (Mike) Donovan of Jacksonville, TX; Jim Murray of DeMotte, IN; Lorene (Tim) Kruchowski of DeMotte, IN; daughter-in-law, Susan Murray; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law, Dolores Ellingsen of Crown Point, IN; and brother-in-law, Tom Murray of Highland, IN.