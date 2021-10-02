Betty Murray-Wrann
March 14, 1929 - Sep. 30, 2021
DEMOTTE, IN - Betty Murray-Wrann, age 92, of DeMotte, IN passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.
Betty was born on March 14, 1929 in East Chicago, IN. She is the daughter of Ernest and Leanore (Gauthier) Ellingsen. Betty is a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1947. She married Lawrence "Bill" Murray on August 27, 1949 and he preceded her in death. Betty later married Anthony Wrann and he also preceded her in death.
Betty was a realtor with Coldwell Banker. She is a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. She taught dancing at Betty's Tiny Tots in Griffith, was a volunteer with the USO, enjoyed sewing, cooking, dancing and singing. She especially loved being with family.
Betty is survived by her children: Karyn (Tom) Fish of Bradenton, FL; Terri Murray of Glendale, CA; Larry (Sherri) Murray of Crown Point, IN; Patti (Mike) Donovan of Jacksonville, TX; Jim Murray of DeMotte, IN; Lorene (Tim) Kruchowski of DeMotte, IN; daughter-in-law, Susan Murray; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law, Dolores Ellingsen of Crown Point, IN; and brother-in-law, Tom Murray of Highland, IN.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Bill Murray; brother, Bob Ellingsen; son-in-law, Herb Morris; one great-grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
Friends and family may visit at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE of DeMotte on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID 19, the family requests masks be worn and social distancing practiced. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.
