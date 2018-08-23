DYER, IN - Betty R. Adams, age 96, of Dyer, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018. She is survived by her son Jack Brewer; daughter Delila Barnes; grandchildren Mark (Maria) Brewer, Matthew Hossein, John Brewer, and James Brewer; great granddaughter Arina; and beloved friend and daughter-in-law Sherry Brewer. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Adams and son Thomas and his wife Gretchen.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John, with visiting from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private burial to follow. www.fagenmiller.com