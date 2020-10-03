Betty R. Molina (nee Richwalski)

HOBART, IN — Betty R. Molina (nee Richwalski), 82, of Hobart, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born on July 5, 1938, to the late Walter and Regina Richwalski in East Chicago, IN. On November 4, 1953, she married the love of her life, Joseph Molina Sr., in East Chicago. She retired from East Chicago School System where she worked in food services. She was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed sewing. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Betty is survived by her children, Joseph Molina Jr., Judy (Tom) Faust, Barbara (Herbie) Foss, Elizabeth Jimenez and Brenda Molina; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister in law, Alicia Molina; many nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Paul Molina Sr.; son, Brian Molina; brother, Walter Henry Richwalski; two sisters, Alice Hernandez, and Carol Joyce Hernandez, and her Uncle Wally Panka.

A funeral service for Betty will take place Monday, October 5, 2020, at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call 219-942-2109 or online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.