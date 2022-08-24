Betty Ruth Gibson

Dec. 20, 1936 - Aug. 19, 2022

ST. JOHN - Betty Ruth Gibson nee Wiersma, 85, went to be with Jesus on August 19, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was the beloved wife of Paul Gibson who went to heaven last month on the 19th of July. She was born, December 20, 1936, the oldest child of the late Menno and late Gertrude Wiersma.

Loving mother to Scott (Dawn), Dave (Amy), Tami, and the late Teri (late Tom) Kerns. Adored grandmother of Candice (David) Van Drunen, Jori (Joe) Vroom, Laci (Max) Van Dam, Isaac, Desi Kerns, Dillon Kerns, Grant, Will, Adam and Gise, and great-grandmother to Parker and Beckham. Dear sister to Wilm (Nick) DeGroot and Harriet (late George) VanderVelde. Beloved sister-in-law to the late Bud and late Marlene Gibson, Marv and Mary Smit, the late Judy Urban, and Wally (Sandy) Urban.

Betty grew up in South Holland, IL. She went on to receive her nursing degree, filling in as school nurse while her children were young, then working at Rest Haven (South Holland) for 25 years. She thrived on serving the elderly. After retiring, she was asked and did return to Rest Haven to continue working as needed. Her love for others was seen not only in the care that she cheerfully bestowed upon the aged, but also with the time she blessed her grandchildren with. Betty's world revolved around her children and grandchildren's events. She was often seen excitedly watching a grandchild at an Illiana Christian sporting event where she too played basketball. Betty also enjoyed taking her granddaughters downtown to plays and other cultural events.

Neighbors in Crete, IL would sometimes see Betty with Paul in a horse drawn buggy or cart out for an evening ride. In exchange for her participating in horse activities, Paul would accompany her to Chicago for cultural events. Betty enjoyed traveling when she was younger, but the Florida sun drew her in as she slowed down. She spent many days laughing with her sisters and in-laws in the southern sun. Loving Jesus, being a member of Faith Church, and getting together with family was incredibly important to Betty Ruth.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 p.m. at Faith Church, 100 W. 81st Ave. Dyer, IN with Scott Gibson officiating. Burial will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL, where her husband Paul was laid to rest last month.

Memorial contributions may be given to Evangelical Child & Family Agency (1530 N. Main St. Wheaton, IL 60187) or Providence Life Services (18601 N Creek Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com