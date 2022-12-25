Betty (Schreiber) Frederixon

Betty was a jubilant person who loved being apart of the community. Betty along with her friend Cindy Taylor operated the Ben Franklin for over 30 years. It gave her a lot of joy to help customers find the perfect items they were looking for. She would often special order something for someone because she genuinely loved to help people. For many years she organized craft nights and charity events at the store where they would raise money for the Women's Resource Center or for Breast Cancer. Betty was also an avid gardener and loved attending the annual garden walks around town. She was a faithful member of the Traverse City Betty Club; a group of ladies, all named Betty who gathered once a month to enjoy lunch and fellowship. In her younger years she also belonged to the Child Study Group which was a local moms group that supported one another. Above all else, Betty cherished her family. She loved her grandchildren and would do anything for them. She embraced them with open arms and was very loved in return. She will be greatly missed. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Francis. Betty is survived by her children Michael (Geri) Frederixon of Williamsburg and Debra (Phil) Roberts of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Sheila, Sara, Emily and Noland and great-grandchildren Riley and Grant.