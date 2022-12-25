Betty (Schreiber) Frederixon

July 22, 1938 - Dec. 17, 2022
TRAVERSE CITY - Betty Mae Frederixon 84, of Traverse City and formerly of Cedar Lake, IN, died December 17, 2022 at Munson Hospice House.
Betty was born on Friday, July 22, 1938 to the late Sylvester and Agnes (Seberger) Schreiber in Cedar Lake, IN. While in Lowell high school she made lifelong friends with a group of seven girls and throughout their lives, they all remained good friends.
Betty married John M. Frederixon on May 11, 1957 in Cedar Lake, IN. Together they shared 54 years before he passed away in 2011.
Betty was a jubilant person who loved being apart of the community. Betty along with her friend Cindy Taylor operated the Ben Franklin for over 30 years. It gave her a lot of joy to help customers find the perfect items they were looking for. She would often special order something for someone because she genuinely loved to help people. For many years she organized craft nights and charity events at the store where they would raise money for the Women's Resource Center or for Breast Cancer. Betty was also an avid gardener and loved attending the annual garden walks around town. She was a faithful member of the Traverse City Betty Club; a group of ladies, all named Betty who gathered once a month to enjoy lunch and fellowship. In her younger years she also belonged to the Child Study Group which was a local moms group that supported one another. Above all else, Betty cherished her family. She loved her grandchildren and would do anything for them. She embraced them with open arms and was very loved in return. She will be greatly missed. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Francis. Betty is survived by her children Michael (Geri) Frederixon of Williamsburg and Debra (Phil) Roberts of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Sheila, Sara, Emily and Noland and great-grandchildren Riley and Grant.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery in Indiana on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Women's Resource Center or to TART.
