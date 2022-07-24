 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Sharkey

July 28, 1934 – July 24 2001

In Loving Memory Of A Wonderful Wife, Mom, Grandma, And Great-Grandma,

Twenty-one years have gone by since You went to Heaven, But no matter how many years go by, Our Hearts will Always be Full of Love for You.

Our Eyes still see Your Beautiful Smile, Our Ears still hear Your Joyous Laugh, Our Arms still feel Your Loving Hugs, And Our Hearts still feel the Love You have for each of us.

You taught us so many things, But most of all, Your Courage and Fight for Life, taught us to never give up And to Appreciate Everyone and Everything We have been blessed with.

You are where You will Always be

Forever in Our Hearts.

Until we are together again…

We Love You Always and Forever,

Your Loving Family

