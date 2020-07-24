Betty Sharkey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 28, 1934 - July 24, 2001 IN LOVING MEMORY OF A WONDERFUL WIFE, MOM, GRANDMA, AND GREAT-GRANDMA.

When you went to Heaven 19 years ago, we were so happy you were then free of pain. Through our tears, we knew our Love for you would always remain.

Not a day goes by that we don't think of you, your beautiful face and endearing laugh are always with us.

Your courage and fight for life taught us to never give up and to appreciate everyone and everything we have been blessed with.

You are where you will always be, Forever in Our Hearts. Until we are together again...We Love You Always And Forever, Your Loving Family