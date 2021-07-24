Betty Sharkey

How is it possible to seem so long ago; And at the same time seem like Yesterday? Our eyes still see your Beautiful Face, Our ears still hear your Joyous Laugh, And our Hearts still feel the Love

You have for each of us. You made our house a home, Filled with Love in every corner. But most of all, Your Courage and Fight for Life Taught us to never give up and to appreciate Everyone and Everything we have been Blessed with. You are where You will always be, Forever in Our Hearts. Until we are together again... We Love You Always and Forever, Your Loving Family.