HAMMOND, IN - Betty Sue Keith age 81 of Hammond passed away on April 9, 2020. The family has lost an angel on earth today. Betty was the kindest, gentlest, most generous woman you could imagine. She was born on May 13, 1938 to Dennis and Rena Nabours at Olaton, KY. On September 15, 1955 she married Wendell W. Keith. They lived in Hammond, IN where they raised their four children. The two most important things for Betty were her family and her faith.

Not only did Betty raise her own children, she was very involved with the raising of her ten grandchildren and in the lives of her five great-grandchildren. She never missed events or milestones in her grandchildren's or great-grandchildren's lives. She was Ernie Bank's #1 Fan, a die hard Cubs fan who's dream turned reality when the Cubs won the World Series. One of her favorite things to do was to remember family and friends with birthday cards. She never missed sending these out. She was very involved in children's programs through church and served as a baby sitter to other children in the community.