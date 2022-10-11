 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty Teer

  • 0
Betty Teer

HOBART, IN - Betty Teer, age 82, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a retired Registered Nurse. Betty had a passion for the gambling boats and visiting Las Vegas. She will be greatly missed.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Teer; son, Jeffrey Teer and daughter, Nancy. Betty was a loving mother and is survived by her son, Michael (Pamela) Teer of Hobart; grandson, Matthew (Harley) Teer; granddaughters: Stephanie Teer and Taylor Rippe of Nashville, TN; sister, Mary (Garry) Phillips of Portage.

Visitation for Betty will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m., until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor Nathan Kramer officiating. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue roofs installed onto damaged homes in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts