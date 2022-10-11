HOBART, IN - Betty Teer, age 82, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a retired Registered Nurse. Betty had a passion for the gambling boats and visiting Las Vegas. She will be greatly missed.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Teer; son, Jeffrey Teer and daughter, Nancy. Betty was a loving mother and is survived by her son, Michael (Pamela) Teer of Hobart; grandson, Matthew (Harley) Teer; granddaughters: Stephanie Teer and Taylor Rippe of Nashville, TN; sister, Mary (Garry) Phillips of Portage.

Visitation for Betty will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m., until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor Nathan Kramer officiating. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.