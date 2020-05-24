× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OGDEN DUNES, IN - Betty "Vasiliki" Giannopoulos (nee Papadimitriou), age 89, of Ogden Dunes, IN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of her late husband, Chris Giannopoulos. She is survived by her children: Athena (Richard) Hassan, Julie (Mark) Schultz, and Nickie (Neale) Giannopoulos Byrnes; and grandchildren: Ashley Szybala, Luke Schultz and Alex Byrnes. She is also survived by her brother, Menios (Kaliope) Papas. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved being with her family and friends.

Betty was a devout member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She retired from The Anderson Company where she worked for twenty-five years. She was a beloved member of the Ogden Dunes community and greatly treasured her time spent on the beach. She was an enthusiastic cook, a passionate gardener, and truly loved animals and nature. True to her Greek heritage, Betty was always ready to engage in lively conversations on politics and world events.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Due to Covid-19, visitation will be limited to 25 people at any one-time, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.