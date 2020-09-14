Beverly A. Gallaitis

Beverly graduated from Lew Wallace High School and worked for Indiana Bell. She met her husband Nick at Miller Beach; they fell in love and were married in December of 1951. They welcomed their first daughter Cathy nine years later and Beverly left her job to become a mother and take care of the most important people in her life, her family. She and Nick were blessed over the next few years with Christine and Mary. Beverly provided her family with unconditional love, was always there to listen and offer her gentle wisdoms. Beverly enjoyed gardening, crafting, sewing, game nights with her family and hosting family picnics and dinners.