Beverly A. Lasky

Beverly was loving, generous, and always willing to open her home - whether it be to a troop of girl scouts, the entire MHS Sophomore class for Homecoming float-building (twice!), Purdue Glee Club, or simply her grandchildren when they needed a place to stay. She loved her family unconditionally, traveling across numerous states and countries to attend the births, soccer, baseball, and volleyball games, dance recitals, and school graduations of her grandchildren. She was adventurous, taking numerous trips to Hawaii with Rich, skiing with her children in Nub's Nob, and visiting her eldest daughter's family often in Germany and Japan and traveling with them across Europe and Asia. And even as their lives changed and paths diverged, Beverly never grew apart from her high school friends, whom she traveled with often. Sassy and a little bit rebellious, Beverly was an indomitable force who touched the lives of everyone she met. She loved fiercely and will be missed deeply.