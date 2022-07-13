MUNSTER, IN - Beverly A. Lasky, 84, of Munster, IN passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. She is survived by her daughters: Leann (Brad) Maggart, Suzanne (Hal) Lusk and Tricia (Ryan) Dammeyer; sons: Jeff (Karen) Lasky and Kevin (Tonya) Lasky; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rich, in 2019; and sisters: Dolores Surd and Lois Benich.
Beverly was loving, generous, and always willing to open her home - whether it be to a troop of girl scouts, the entire MHS Sophomore class for Homecoming float-building (twice!), Purdue Glee Club, or simply her grandchildren when they needed a place to stay. She loved her family unconditionally, traveling across numerous states and countries to attend the births, soccer, baseball, and volleyball games, dance recitals, and school graduations of her grandchildren. She was adventurous, taking numerous trips to Hawaii with Rich, skiing with her children in Nub's Nob, and visiting her eldest daughter's family often in Germany and Japan and traveling with them across Europe and Asia. And even as their lives changed and paths diverged, Beverly never grew apart from her high school friends, whom she traveled with often. Sassy and a little bit rebellious, Beverly was an indomitable force who touched the lives of everyone she met. She loved fiercely and will be missed deeply.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net