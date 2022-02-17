ST. JOHN, IN - Beverly A. Lich, nee Jonkman, age 69, of St. John, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Vernon A. Lich Jr.; loving mother of: Melissa (Mike) Newenhouse and Scott (Jess) Lich; cherished grandmother of: Mackenzie Lich-Eenigenburg, Kase Newenhouse, Danica, Cohen, Elsie and Christopher Lich; dear sister of: Sheryl (Donald) Hammer; daughter-in-law of: Vernon, and late Nellaine Lich; sister-in-law of: Lois (Jeff) Fennema and Jan (Larry) Boomsma. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents: Chris and Janis Jonkman. Beverly was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Friday, February 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood Lansing Rd., Lansing, IL. (Please enter thru the east or west canopy doors.) Funeral service Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Bethel CRC with Rev. Cal Aardsma officiating. The service will be live streamed from Smits Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH. A burial service will be held at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service at Chapel Hill Gardens South – Oak Lawn, IL.

Memorial contributions may be given to Lansing Christian School (3660 Randolph St. Lansing, IL 60438) or Uganda Orphanage Relief Fund (24225 S. Vollbrecht Rd. Crete, IL 60417). Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com