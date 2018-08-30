HIGHLAND, IN - Beverly A. Schmidt, age 86, of Highland, IN passed away August 28, 2018 in Munster, IN. Beverly was born in Chicago, IL to Lucille and Phillip Welsh on May 18, 1932. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Frederick; brothers Lawrence, Charles and John; and sisters Rosemary and Gertrude.
She is survived by her sons David, Fred (Gina); daughters, Janet Reinke, Karen (John) Stalmack, Beth (Peter Frigo) Schmidt, Kelly (Craig) Poerio; grandchildren: Aaron, Kelly (Tom) Hosek, Alex and Abigail Poerio, Dennis and JoAnna Stalmack, Michael, Samantha (Michael) Stalnaker, Rachel, Niko Cook; Desiree (Troy) Wood; great grandchildren: Joshua and Jillian Hosek, Madison Stalnaker.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dyer, IN with Rev. Ted Mauch officiating. Friends are invited to visit with Beverly's family on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at St. Joseph Catholic church. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, SCHERERVILLE, IN 219-322-6616.