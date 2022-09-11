Nov. 13, 1936 - Sep. 8, 2022

LOWELL - Beverly Ann Boyer (nee Etzel) 85, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022.

She is survived by her children: Sherry (Jeff) Kubiak, Shawn (Julie) Boyer; daughter-in-law, Trisha Boyer; grandchildren: Aaron Boyer, Kevin Armstrong, Nicklas (Sarah McConnell) Armstrong, Ashley (Clint Damore) Boyer, Jakob Boyer, Bayleigh Boyer, Brody Boyer; great-grandchild, Nathan Armstrong.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; children: Steven Boyer, Sandy Marsh, Scott Boyer.

Beverly was born on November 13, 1936 in Lowell, IN to Edwin and Rose (Worley) Etzel. She graduated from Lowell High School Class of 1954. She was a school bus driver for Tri-Creek School Corp. for 19+ years. Beverly was a member of the Indian Trail Grange and a Sunday school teacher for Dalecarlia Bible Church.

Visitation, Monday, September 12 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Funeral Service, Tuesday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Beverly Boyer to the Tri-Creek Education Foundation (Transportation Fund), 19290 Cline Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. sheetsfuneral.com