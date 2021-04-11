November 8, 1965 - April 8, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Beverly Ann (Curry) Hernandez, age 55, of Schererville, Indiana passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 of 5 1/2 years of Metastatic Breast Cancer at Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana. Beverly was born on November 8, 1965 in South Williamson, KY to Rhonda and Okey Curry.
Beverly was preceded in death by her brother Bryan Curry.
Beverly is survived by her husband and best friend, Mark Hernandez; loving parents: Okey and Rhonda Curry of Griffith; loving son, Matthew Hernandez of Schererville; her dog, Evie who she adored; step son, Mark Jr.(Janice) of California; step daughter, Sara Hernandez of Schererville; two step grandchildren: Rylan and Zack Hernandez; loving caring sister-in-law Kimberly (late Bryan) Curry of Valparaiso, two special nephews Reid Curry of Valparaiso and Evan Curry of Brooklyn, Newyork, special Aunt Renie Loftis of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, special and favorite cousin Rachel Loftis of Louisville, Kentucky and many loving caring Hernandez family and host of other relatives and friends.
Beverly will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Beverly was a 1984 graduate of Gavit High School and a 1989 graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor and Master Degrees. She was employed at US Steel Gary Works in Management for many years. She was an excellent card player, she loved bowling, sports, bags, traveling in their motor home. She enjoyed camping with their best friends and most of all the many caring people who loved her. She never met a stranger.
A special thanks to dear friends Marge Kovacik and Bobbie Silvas for their love and support and much kindness.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to Cancer Research Foundations.
A visitation for Beverly will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN. A visitation will occur Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Service, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN. A burial will occur at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, Indiana 46307.
Lay Minister Julio Rusa Officating
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Hernandez family.