November 8, 1965 - April 8, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Beverly Ann (Curry) Hernandez, age 55, of Schererville, Indiana passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 of 5 1/2 years of Metastatic Breast Cancer at Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana. Beverly was born on November 8, 1965 in South Williamson, KY to Rhonda and Okey Curry.

Beverly was preceded in death by her brother Bryan Curry.

Beverly is survived by her husband and best friend, Mark Hernandez; loving parents: Okey and Rhonda Curry of Griffith; loving son, Matthew Hernandez of Schererville; her dog, Evie who she adored; step son, Mark Jr.(Janice) of California; step daughter, Sara Hernandez of Schererville; two step grandchildren: Rylan and Zack Hernandez; loving caring sister-in-law Kimberly (late Bryan) Curry of Valparaiso, two special nephews Reid Curry of Valparaiso and Evan Curry of Brooklyn, Newyork, special Aunt Renie Loftis of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, special and favorite cousin Rachel Loftis of Louisville, Kentucky and many loving caring Hernandez family and host of other relatives and friends.

Beverly will be deeply missed by all who loved her.