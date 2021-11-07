Beverly Ann Hernandez
Nov. 8, 1965 - April 8, 2021
IN LOVING MAMORY OF BEVERLY ANN (CURRY) HERNANDEZ
On Her 1st Birthday In Heaven.
Today, Would have been your 56th Birthday. Our lives will never be the same. You brought so much joy to all of us and in so many ways. Your smile, your wit, your love for people and most of all your caring ways. We thank God every day for your generous love.
Happy Birthday Bevvy Boo!
Love, Mother and Dad, Kimmie, Reid, Evan, Mark, Matthew and Miss-Evie.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.