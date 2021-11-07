 Skip to main content
Beverly Ann Hernandez

Nov. 8, 1965 - April 8, 2021

IN LOVING MAMORY OF BEVERLY ANN (CURRY) HERNANDEZ

On Her 1st Birthday In Heaven.

Today, Would have been your 56th Birthday. Our lives will never be the same. You brought so much joy to all of us and in so many ways. Your smile, your wit, your love for people and most of all your caring ways. We thank God every day for your generous love.

Happy Birthday Bevvy Boo!

Love, Mother and Dad, Kimmie, Reid, Evan, Mark, Matthew and Miss-Evie.

