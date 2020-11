LANSING, IL — Beverly Ann Lorenz, 81 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She is survived by her sisters, Lois Van Vuren and Kathy Lorenz. Beverly was preceded in death by seven siblings: Harold Lorenz, Luella Sonntag, Florence Peters, Willard Lorenz, Warren Lorenz, Lola Runyon, and Ronald Lorenz.

Beverly will be laid to rest by her parents in Homewood Memorial Gardens in Homewood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Lansing, IL, or St. Jude Research Hospital for Children in Memphis, TN. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing has been entrusted with Beverly's arrangements.