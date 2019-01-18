MERRILLVILLE, IN - Beverly 'Bee' Stevens, age 87 of Merrillville, passed away on January 15, 2019. She was a retired employee of MHS Community Schools where she worked as secretary to the Principal. Bee was preceded in death by her husband-Ralph; sisters, Lillian Major, Yvonne Miller; brother, Robert Davis.
She is survived by her children, Linda Popovich, Larry Stevens, Edward (Kelly) Stevens; grandchildren, Todd (Colette), DJ (Stacy), Craig, Heather (Derrick), Brittney (Ryan), Bailee, Chad; great- grandchildren, Ethan, Lane, Violet, Calvin, Kennedy, Gavin.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, January 21, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN prior to the Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m.