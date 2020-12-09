Beverly 'Bev' Dees
CROWN POINT, IN — Beverly "Bev" Dees, 85, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Born in Holland Township, Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, on July 3, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Alice (De Smidt) Claerbout. Bev was raised on a dairy farm where she could see her beloved Lake Michigan from her upstairs bedroom window. On November 27, 1954, she married John C. Dees at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove, WI. They were blessed with 66 years together.
Bev was a stay-at-home mom to her four children and employed part-time at Burgers Supermarket in Munster, IN for 18 years. When she turned 50, Bev enrolled at South Suburban College to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She completed her LPN and was employed at the Jones Clinic and Hammond Clinic until her retirement in 1998. She loved every minute of nursing and was so proud of her accomplishments.
Bev was a longtime member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church and a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. She was a Co?ee Break Bible Study leader for many years.
Bev was a devoted mom to her four children: Jon (late Kimberly) Dees, Steven (Cynthia) Dees, James (Juliet) Dees and Susan (Michael) Rozema; a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren: Rachel, Cara, Jason, Erin, Andrew, Michael, Benjamin, Caleb, Jacob, Daniel and Nicholas; and a caring Oma to 11 great-grandchildren: Isabella (late), Trevor, Ila Mae, Lucas, Benjamin (late), Oliver, Waylon, Casey, Lena, Ava, Meadow. She loved spending time attending as many events for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she could, including sporting events, horse shows, musicals, concerts, grandparents day, art shows and many other family focused events.
Bev is survived by her husband, John, and their four children, 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Nyenhuis; sister-in-law, Nancy Claerbout; brother-in-law, Richard (Janna) Soerens; brother-in-law, LeRoy Bruggink; sister-in-law, Jean Dees; sister-in-law, Rita Dees; and brother-in-law, Richard Dees. She is also remembered fondly by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Dees; two infant great-grandchildren (Isabella & Benjamin); her siblings: Oscar Claerbout (infant), William "Bill" Claerbout, Irene Klug, Hazel VandeWall and Mary Soerens; her sisters-in-law, Nola Bruggink and Barb Kelley; and her brothers-in-law, Richard Kelley, Mark Dees, Howard Klug, Phil VandeWall and Curt Nyenhuis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mobility Ministries, Inc., 12352 N. 552 West, Wheatfield, IN 46392, or to a charity of your choice.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.