Beverly 'Bev' Dees

CROWN POINT, IN — Beverly "Bev" Dees, 85, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Born in Holland Township, Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, on July 3, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Alice (De Smidt) Claerbout. Bev was raised on a dairy farm where she could see her beloved Lake Michigan from her upstairs bedroom window. On November 27, 1954, she married John C. Dees at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove, WI. They were blessed with 66 years together.

Bev was a stay-at-home mom to her four children and employed part-time at Burgers Supermarket in Munster, IN for 18 years. When she turned 50, Bev enrolled at South Suburban College to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She completed her LPN and was employed at the Jones Clinic and Hammond Clinic until her retirement in 1998. She loved every minute of nursing and was so proud of her accomplishments.

Bev was a longtime member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church and a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. She was a Co?ee Break Bible Study leader for many years.