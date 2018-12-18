LANSING, IL - Beverly Dillman, age 81, of Lansing, passed away on December 15, 2018. She was the loving wife of Kenneth Dillman for 61 years. She is also survived by her six children: Dawn Diggs, Kevin (Gloria) Dillman, Pamela Dillman, Kelly Macak, Darrin Dillman, and Glen (Sarah) Dillman. She loved spending time with her host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father: Bernard Yukon and mother: Minnie Sandraco. She had many wonderful long-time friends and was a 'Mom' to many of her children's friends. She was well loved, and a vivacious woman who loved life to the fullest. She was employed at Munster Community Hospital before enjoying her retirement. Beverly had many talents and hobbies. She loved dancing, being a girl scout leader for many years, coaching volleyball and softball, and traveling with family and friends. She passed her appreciation of wit, humor, love of gardening, and arts and crafts to her children. She enjoyed being outdoors and was passionate about animals. Beverly volunteered for many organizations throughout her lifetime. Her favorite was the Munster Humane Society. Beverly loved her family and friends and leaves behind so many beautiful memories.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the visitation at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN on Wednesday December 19, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.; and also at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday December 20, 2018. Funeral service will be held on Thursday December 20, 2018 at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL CEMETERY CHAPEL, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (U.S. 30) Crown Point, IN at 1:00 p.m. Those who may wish to make a donation in Beverly's name may do so to Humane Indiana in Munster, IN or the Alzheimer's Association of Northwest Indiana. A very special thank you to the staff at Providence Hospice of Illinois. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.