Beverly Hutton

Bev was generous, big-hearted, stubborn, funny, principled and fiercely devoted to her family. In fact, she could be all of that in one breath.

She was a world-class cook, who would make an elaborate pink shoebox cake for your birthday if you asked. Christmas was her personal holiday, and it's true that she contributed generously to David Shurr's retirement after her many buying sprees at "David's Men's Clothier" in Valparaiso.

She loved watching sports with her family, and one of the best days of her life was when the White Sox won the World Series in 2005. She was always up for a game of pinochle or bridge.

A woman of deep faith, Bev started the funeral lunch program at St. Paul's Church and she volunteered for just about everything at St. Paul's school when her kids were there.

After the children left the house, Bev started working at "Seasons on the Square," a clothing shop in Valparaiso. Later, she worked at Marc T. Nielsen Interiors Antique Shop as a bookkeeper.

She fought hard the last 15 years with the loving of support of Jim against a variety of health issues that included spinal stenosis, which required four back surgeries, diabetes and pulmonary hypertension. She also survived two bouts with cancer.