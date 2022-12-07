June 24, 1936 - Dec. 1, 2022

MUNSTER, IN/PUNTA GORDA ISLES, FL -

Beverly J. Keilman passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2022. She was 86 years old.

Beverly grew up in East Chicago and married Dennis J. Keilman of Dyer in 1960. Her early married years were spent in Buffalo, New York, but she eventually settled with her family in Munster, spending many winters in Punta Gorda Isles, Florida.

Beverly attended Washington High School and completed St. Margaret Hospital's nurses training, becoming a registered nurse in 1960. Notably, she passed her nursing boards with scores in the top 1% for the State of Indiana. She spent her nursing career largely at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago.

Beverly's Catholic faith was very important to her, and she was a longtime member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Nurses Alumnae. In addition, she participated in several autism awareness groups such as LASH: Lake County Advocates Serving the Handicapped.

As an animal lover, Beverly was a favorite of the neighborhood birds and squirrels who she fed daily. For many years, she raised award-winning Bichon Frises as her main hobby. She greatly enjoyed spending time with long-time friends as well as her extended family.

Beverly is survived by her two sons, Dennis Jr. (Loriann) and Theodore. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Trudy Walters and Sharon Keilman. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Sr., her parents Victor and Marcellene (nee Ruszowski) Fawbush, her brother Victor Fawbush Jr., and her son Christopher.

A wake will be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster on Friday, December 9th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Carmelite Shrine in Munster on Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m., with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, Illinois. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.