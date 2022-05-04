March 14, 1938 - April 30, 2022

CHESTERTON - Beverly J. Maloney, 84 of Chesterton, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was born March 14, 1938, in Jackson, MI to Duane and Leona (Thatcher) Knowles.

Beverly graduated high school in 1956 in Jackson, MI. She married Raymond Maloney on February 28, 1957, and had three children before their divorce in 1962. Beverly worked at various government positions within Porter County, IN, including the auditor's office, school district, and public library. Her love for gambling lead her to Las Vegas to finish her working days out at Circus Circus with over six years of service.

Beverly had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Her great-grandchildren were the light of her life. They would do anything to see her smile - from sneaking in Hershey, the grand cat, for a nursing home visit to pockets full of snacks. Beverly spent her final days surrounded by her great-grandchildren painting their nails matching shades of pink, singing to her, and enjoying Dairy Queen, as it was her personal favorite. Beverly will be deeply missed.

Beverly is survived by her daughters: Stella Maloney and Kathleen DeWitt; granddaughters: Morgan Maloney, Brittany Maloney, Linda DeWitt; and her beloved great-grandchildren: Ava and Lily Sylvester and Caleb Veloz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, retired Chesterton Police Lieutenant, Donald Maloney.

At Beverly's request, there will be no service. Instead, she asked that friends and loved ones donate to your local animal shelter in her honor.

A special thank you to Chesterton Manor, VNA Hospice, and Superior Ambulance for all of their support during this difficult time.

Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.