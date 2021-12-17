Beverly J. Murzyn (nee Fech)
WHITING, IN — Beverly J. Murzyn (nee Fech) 80 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Murzyn who passed away September 4, 2011; loving mother of Jeffery (Beverly), Timothy (Gloria), Jennifer Reeves and the late David Murzyn; cherished grandmother of Nicole, Erryn and James Murzyn, Kelly Spencer, Brian and Dylan Reeves; adoring great grandma of Bronx Spencer, Paul, Liam and Odin Reeves, Ashton and Zander Reeves; dearest sister of Norman (Sue) Fech, Dennis (Marilyn) Fech, Linda (Pat) O'Connell and the late Bruce (Barbara) Fech, Elaine (late Mitchell) Ostrowski, Dale (MarjeanVarys) Fech and Brian Fech; sister-in-law, Karen (late Thomas) Murzyn; many dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00-6:00pm;
Beverly Murzyn was born on July 25, 1941 to Edward and Thresa (Brown) Fech. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1959. She was a retiree of N.I.P.S.Co with a service of 30 years. Beverly was devoted to her family, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400