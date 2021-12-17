Beverly J. Murzyn (nee Fech)

Beverly Murzyn was born on July 25, 1941 to Edward and Thresa (Brown) Fech. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1959. She was a retiree of N.I.P.S.Co with a service of 30 years. Beverly was devoted to her family, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400