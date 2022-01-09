Beverly J. Nyhan

MUNSTER, IN - Beverly J (Warner) Nyhan, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021. She was born on June 10, 1935 in Hammond, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Nyhan III. Beverly is mourned by her children: LM Nyhan and Thos. (Carolyn) Nyhan, and her grandchildren: TJ, Mary and Connor Nyhan. She was much loved by her many nieces and nephews. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster. www.burnskish.com