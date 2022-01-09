 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beverly J. Nyhan
0 Comments

Beverly J. Nyhan

  • 0
Beverly J. Nyhan

June 10, 1935 - Dec. 23, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - Beverly J (Warner) Nyhan, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021. She was born on June 10, 1935 in Hammond, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Nyhan III. Beverly is mourned by her children: LM Nyhan and Thos. (Carolyn) Nyhan, and her grandchildren: TJ, Mary and Connor Nyhan. She was much loved by her many nieces and nephews. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster. www.burnskish.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts