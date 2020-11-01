Beverly Jean Guiden (nee Detterline)

Beverly was an extremely strong and independent woman who was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. Her rosary was always at her side. Being a very health conscious woman, she worked out at the gym well into her eighties. She loved to bake and was especially known for her holiday nutroll that was loved by all. She had a special fondness for chocolate, treating herself to a little bit almost every day. Beverly was clever, intelligent and had a great sense of humor. She was loved by all and will be forever in our hearts.