Beverly Jeanne Rutt (nee Kuss)

Feb. 24, 1928 — Jan. 26, 2021

ZIONSVILLE, IN — Mrs. Beverly Jeanne Rutt (nee Kuss), 92, of Zionsville, IN, passed away on January 26, 2021. Beverly was born on February 24, 1928, in Chicago, IL, to Harold and Lillian (Scholz) Kuss. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Glenn Rutt, in 2000.

Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at St Paul's Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. The funeral Mass at 10 AM CST will be livestreamed on the church website or at www.youtube.com/c/saintpaulcatholiccommunity.

A celebration of Beverly's life will be planned later this year for family and friends to attend.

Beverly is survived by her children: Glenda (Varce) Howe, Lianne (Jeff) Valler and Jeff (Teresa) Rutt; her seven grandchildren; and her five great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com.