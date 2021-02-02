Beverly Jeanne Rutt (nee Kuss)

Feb. 24, 1928 - Jan. 26, 2021

ZIONSVILLE, IN - Beverly Jeanne Rutt (nee Kuss), 92, of Zionsville, IN passed away on January 26, 2021. Beverly was born on February 24, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Harold and Lillian (Scholz) Kuss. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Glenn Rutt in 2000.

Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at St Paul's Catholic Church, 1855 West Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. The funeral Mass at 10 AM CST will be LIVE STREAM on the church website or at www.youtube.com/c/saintpaulcatholiccommunity.

A celebration of Beverly's life will be planned later this year for family and friends to attend. Beverly is survived by her children: Glenda (Varce) Howe, Lianne (Jeff) Valler, and Jeff (Teresa) Rutt; her grandchildren: Josh (Amanda) Howe, Krista (Taylor) Sills, Allison (Joel) Perkins, Brandon (Lauren) Rutt, Katie Kramer, Jack (fiancee, Spencer Perkins) Kramer, Kari Kramer; and her great grandchildren: Ryker Sills, Emma Perkins, Ryan Perkins, Noah Rutt and Luke Rutt.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com.