HIGHLAND, IN - Beverly Joan Mesman, nee Dyke, age 70, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, January 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Wesley Mesman. Loving mother of Todd (Tina Hood) Mesman, Kimberly (John) Hensel, and the late Stephanie Blom. Dear mother-in-law of Daniel (Renee) Blom and proud nana of Margot Blom. Devoted sister of Arlene (late Simon) Vissser, William (Harriet) Dyke, John (Elaine) Dyke, Tom (Christy) Dyke, Marilyn (Dennis) Churilla, Janis (David) Standarski, and Linda (Scott) Paarlberg. Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents William and Grace Dyke.
Beverly grew up in the Roseland community of Chicago. She attended Chicago Christian High School. Beverly met the love of her life, Wes Mesman, after he returned from his tour of duty in Vietnam. The newlyweds settled in the Northwest Indiana area where they raised three children together. Stephanie, Todd and Kim's many accomplishments were a huge source of pride for Beverly. She loved to tell her friends all about their latest achievements. Beverly and Wes were married for 46 years.
Beverly attended 2nd Highland Christian Reformed Church for years and was currently a member at Community United Reformed Church in Schererville, IN. Beverly's greatest joys came from her faith, family and community of friends. Beverly was a skilled quilter and would often present finished projects as gifts for special occasions. Anyone who had the pleasure to dine at Beverly's table will never forget her kindness, grace and delicious chicken pot pie.
For those of us who knew Beverly she will always be a stalwart example for how to love the Lord, how to have a beautiful marriage and how to be a loving Mother and Grandmother.
Visitation Friday, January 25, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at Community United Reformed Church, 8405 Alexander St. Schererville, IN. Funeral service, Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Community United Reformed Church with Rev. James Oord officiating. Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery - Elwood, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Men Of A-Chord.