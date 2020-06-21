Beverly Joan Sanders (nee Bray)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Beverly Joan Sanders, age 82, of South Holland, IL passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. Beverly was born on April 21, 1938 in Rossville, IL to Everett and Flossie (nee Borders) Bray. On October 27, 1956 she married the love of her life, John Sanders, and together they lovingly raised two children.

In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Beverly loved to express her creativity by crafting, sewing, crocheting, decorating, and planning fabulous celebrations for family, work and church. She was happiest when her family was together. She was an active member of East Hazel Crest Bible Church where she served in many capacities for several decades.

Beverly is survived by her loving husband, John Sanders, son Jeffrey, daughter Laura (Gregg) Stephens, six grandchildren, Douglas Sanders, Jennifer (Thomas) Murtaugh, Rachel (David Gentry) Sanders, Natalie Stephens, Austin Sanders and Jared Stephens, seven great grandchildren Riley, Stephanie, Jamie, Cody, Tristan, River and Malakai, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two brothers, Robert (Jerilyn) Bray and James (late Karen) Bray. Beverly was preceded in death by her loving parents Everett and Flossie (nee Borders) Bray and her beloved sister-in-law, Karen Bray.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 virus situation, we are asking to please limit your time with the family to ten minutes, while keeping with social distancing. Funeral services for Beverly will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Samuel Dallessandro officiating. Beverly will be laid to rest at Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery, Monee, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Beverly's name to East Hazel Crest Bible Church, 1204 West 173rd Street, East Hazel Crest, IL 60429. www.schroederlauer.com