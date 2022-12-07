March 29, 1933 - Dec. 3, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Beverly Mae Forsberg, 89, of Griffith, IN, passed away on December 3, 2022. She was born on March 29, 1933 in Gary, IN. Beverly was born to William and Virginia Tiley.

She worked as a Secretary for the Boy Scouts of America, Court Reporter for the Gary Courts, and as a Secretary for the City of Gary for 35 years until her retirement. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and supporting many foundations. She always wanted to help others that were in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Virginia Tiley, and Melissa Roesch.

She is survived by her sons: Ty (Gail) Forsberg of Auburn, WA, Jeffrey (Pam) Forsberg of Demotte, IN, and Ken (Theresa) Carlson of Bartlett, IL; grandchildren: Shane (Erica) Forsberg and Sasha Brattain; great-grandchildren: Sebastian and Alex Brattain, Sam, Annika, Will, and Serena Forsberg. She is also survived by Jim Bean, Nicole Bean and Family, Michelle Padgett and Family, the Carlson family, and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on December 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Calumet Park Cemetery, located in Merrillville, IN 46410.